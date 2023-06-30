New Delhi, June 30: South Korean tech giant Samsung is yet to confirm anything regarding the Fan Edition (FE) model of its flagship smartphone model this year. The FE model took a hiatus for the Galaxy S22 last year, but the rumours are rife about the current Galaxy S23 FE.

Recently, the speculated Samsung Galaxy S23 FE model’s first look was revealed through some renders, and now it has been spotted on the China 3C certification website, which validates the speculations as well as the possibility of the S23 FE’s market arrival soon. Nothing Phone (2) Pre-orders Begin in India Through Flipkart with a Handful of Attractive Offers.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Caught on 3C Certification Website

The China Compulsory Certificate (3C) is a mandatory certification for all devices that export to the country. A Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-S7110 was spotted listed on 3C, which is thought to be the upcoming Galaxy S23 FE. As per the listing, the smartphone will get 5G and 25W fast charging support, and it won’t come with a charging adaptor in the box, which Samsung follows for its flagship smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Design & Specifications

As per speculations and renders, the new Samsung Galaxy S23 FE or Fan Edition model, will look quite the flagship Galaxy S23. It would get a punch-hole display, a volume rocker and power button on the right side and USB Type-C port, SIM tray section and the primary microphone at its bottom. OnePlus 12 May Offer Periscope Camera, Higher Charging Speed; Checkout Expected Specs Details.

As per the renders, the Galaxy S23 FE will also get vertically stacked individual rings for its triple camera sensors as that of the Galaxy S23 flagship model, and we might see similar colour options as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is likely to feature a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display. Exynos 2200 chipset, a 50MP primary camera teamed with an 8MP telephoto and a 12MP ultra-wide angle snappers, alongside a 12MP front selfie camera.

Galaxy S23 FE is thought to come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage and draw its power from an expected 4,500mAh battery pack with 25W fast charging support.

