JioHotstar subscribers have reportedly crossed the 200 million mark within two months of its launch. The platform was born after the merger of Disney+ Hotstar and JioCinema. It is now part of JioStar, a joint venture between Reliance Industries, Walt Disney, and Bodhi Tree. The JioHotstar subscriber growth can be seen mainly due to the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the ICC Champions Trophy. As per a report of Bloomberg, Uday Shankar, vice chairman of JioStar, said, "That makes us one of the biggest streaming services anywhere in the world." JioHotstar’s subscriber base has reportedly crossed 200 million, driven by multi-language live broadcasts of the IPL 2025 matches. Apple India Sees 60% Surge in iPhone Production, Reaches INR 1.89 Lakh Crore in 2024–25: Industry Data.

JioHotstar Crosses 200 Million Paid Users

🚨 JioHotstar has surpassed 200 million paid subscribers within two months of its launch. pic.twitter.com/n3LWXW21KC — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) April 12, 2025

