Lava Blaze Dragon 5G will be available to purchase starting August 1, 2025, in India. The new Lava budget smartphone has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 processor, a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging, and a 50MP primary camera. The Lava Blaze Dragon 5G price in India starts at INR 8,999, with an INR 1,000 discount on INR 9,999. The device will be available in Midnight Mist and Golden Mist shades. It has a 6.74-inch 120Hz LCD screen and includes 4GB+4GB (Virtual) RAM and 128GB internal storage. Vivo V60 Launch Likely on August 12, 2025, Will Feature 6,500mAh Battery; Check Expected Price Range, Specifications and Features.

Lava Blaze Dragon 5G Sale Will Start on August 1, 2025

Blaze Dragon 5G: Sale starts 1st Aug, 12AM Launch Price: ₹8,999* (incl. bank offer) ₹1,000 extra off on exchange (1st day only)#ContestAlert Search "LAVA Dragon" on Google Post a screenshot with #BlazeDragon5G Follow @LavaMobile One winner gets a Blaze Dragon 5G* *T&C Apply pic.twitter.com/btMapGTlJU — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) July 27, 2025

