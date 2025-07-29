Vivo V60 will be launched in India soon, offering various improvements over the previous model, the Vivo V50. The upcoming Vivo V60 5G will be launched in Mist Grey, Moonlit Blue and Auspicious Gold colours. It will have 6,500mAh battery and slim design. The Vivo V60 teaser showed that the device would come with a ZEISS camera setup. As per reports, the smartphone may get 50MP+8MP+50MP rear (with up to 100x digital zoom) and 50MP front cameras. The device may get a 6.77-inch AMOLED 120Hz display with 1.5K resolution, IP68+IP69, Android 15. Vivo V60 5G price in India is expected around INR 35,000 to INR 40,000. iQOO Z10R 5G Sale Begins Today in India; Check Price of Each Variant, Specifications and Features of New MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC Powered iQOO Smartphone.

Vivo V60 5G Launching Soon in India With 6,500mAh Battery

Witness brilliance unfold in every curve, every corner and every move. Be ready to experience the all-new vivo V60 yourself. Launching soon!https://t.co/s1eim7hA7v#vivoV60 #ZEISSPortraitSoPro #CelebratingLifeMoments pic.twitter.com/YWVVoSIP2Q — vivo India (@Vivo_India) July 28, 2025

