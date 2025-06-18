The Lava Storm Lite 5G sale will officially begin in India tomorrow, June 19, 2025. The smartphone was launched in India on June 13, 2025, with a stylish glossy back and two colour options – Astral Blue and Cosmic Titanium. Lava Mobiles said it is the "first phone in India to feature the MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset" in the country. Lava Storm Lite 5G comes with a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 50MP Sony IMX752 rear camera, an 8MP front camera, and an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance. Backed by a 5,000mAh battery and 15W fast charging, it offers 4GB+4GB (virtual) RAM and up to 128GB storage. Running clean Android 15, the Lava Storm Lite 5G is priced at INR 7,999. POCO F7 Launch Set in India on June 24, 2025, Smartphone Will Pack 7,550mAh Battery Likely With 90W Fast-Charging; Check Expected Price Range, Features and Specifications.

Lava Storm Lite 5G Sale Will Start on June 19, 2025 (Tomorrow)

#ContestAlert One lucky winner wins* ​the Storm Lite 5G ​ Starting ₹7,999 | Sale Starts 19 June, 12 PM only on Amazon​ — Lava Mobiles (@LavaMobile) June 17, 2025

