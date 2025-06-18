Mumbai, June 18: POCO F7 will be launched in India on June 24, 2025, with a massive 7,550mAh battery. The upcoming smartphone will be the successor of the POCO F6, which was launched last year with a dual round-shaped camera setup on the rear. This time, the Chinese smartphone company changed the camera design and introduced a dual-tone colour on the backside. The upcoming POCO F7 may also feature several new upgrades and improvements compared to the previous model.

POCO F7 will get a massive 7,550mAh battery that will support 90W fast charging and offer 22.5W reverse charging, which can be helpful for charging multiple devices, including other smartphones (running on Android and iOS). POCO said that its new smartphone, F7, would deliver speed, power and performance to users. Nothing Phone 3 Confirmed To Launch With Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Processor on July 1, 2025; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

POCO F7 Specifications and Features (Rumoured)

According to rumours, the upcoming POCO F7 may come with a 50MP main camera with OIS and an 8MP ultra-wide lens on the rear. On the front, it will likely have a 20MP selfie shooter. The Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC will be mated with LPDDR5X RAM up to 12GB and UFS 4.1 internal storage up to 512GB. The reports mentioned that the smartphone could feature a 6.83-inch AMOLED display offering 120Hz refresh rate and 1.5K resolution.

The smartphone may also have higher fps gaming performance for BGMI and others, focusing on the gamers as well. POCO has yet to announce official specifications and features for its new smartphone. Redmi Pad 2 Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New Redmi Tablet Launched in India.

POCO F7 Price in India

POCO F7 is set to launch in India on June 24, 2025, and it will reportedly launch between INR 30,000 and INR 35,000. The previous models, including POCO F6 and POCO F5, were launched at a starting price of INR 29,999. The smartphone will likely maintain the range as the predecessors.

