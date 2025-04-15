Kling AI announced that it partnered with Jacopo Reale, a film editor and AI Creative Director to create a short film called "Love at First Sight" using the latest KLING 2.0 model it launched today. "Love at First Sight", according to Jacopo Reale, is a film that explored deep connection between art and power of imagination. He further said that the short film was about purity of feelings and tribute to shyness. With this new AI-generated movie, Kling AI said that it was possible to tell stories with human emotions and create genuine world that feels deeply human. Kling AI Introduces KOLORS 2.0 Image Generator Alongside Kling 2.0 Video Generation at Global Launch Live Event, Allows Users To Create Realistic Content.

Kling AI Shared Video of 'Love at First Sight' Short Film, Made With KLING 2.0

We've partnered with the maestro @jacopo_reale to create this delicate short film "Love at First Sight" using the latest KLING 2.0 model! 🎤 Let's hear from Jacopo: "Love at First Sight is a film that explores the deep connection between art and the power of imagination. It is a… pic.twitter.com/1kL5dXmWeI — Kling AI (@Kling_ai) April 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)