Kling AI has launched KOLORS 2.0 for image generation alongside the Kling 2.0 video generator during its Kling AI 2.0 Global Launch event. The Chinese AI company allows users to access all these tools via its "All-In One Creative Studio" for creating realistic visuals in both image and video format. The company said, "Kling AI 2.0 is all about empowering creators to bring meaningful stories to life — with powerful tools and greater creative freedom!" The tools are available on the company's official website. Kling AI 2.0 Global Launch: China-Based AI Company Unveils Kling 2.0, Next-Gen Video Generator With New Updates, Improving Upon Kling 1.6 Model.

Kling AI Launched KOLORS 2.0 Image Generation Model, Kling 2.0 Video Generation Model

⚡️ Massive Update Just Dropped: Phase 2.0 for Kling AI! 🎥 KLING 2.0 Master for video generation, 🖼️ KOLORS 2.0 for image generation, 🎮 Multi-Elements Editor, 🎨 Image Editing & Restyle... Kling AI 2.0 is all about empowering creators to bring meaningful stories to life — with… pic.twitter.com/lPXliuZB7q — Kling AI (@Kling_ai) April 15, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)