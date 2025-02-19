India's Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) announced the hiring for a Senior Manager role for Marketing Communications at IndiaAI Mission. The hired candidate will have to report to the COO, which will be a part of India's AI mission. MeitY said that he would have to perform various roles such as content strategy, high-quality content, liaise with the government and do much more aligned with the IndiaAI mission. The job is located at Delhi location and last submission date is February 26, 2025. MeitY provided link to apply for this position. Jobs Coming: Labour Ministry Partners Recruitment Platform APNA To Open 10 Lakh Job Offers in India Annually on NCS Portal.

Ministry of Electronics & IT Hiring for Roles

