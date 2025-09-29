Elon Musk's xAI shared new job requirements on the X platform for the 'AI Economics Tutor' role. The AI company stated that candidates must possess PhDs in Economics from top schools. xAI said the AI Economics Tutor must be proficient in reading and writing both informal and professional English and have skills such as communication, interpersonal, organizational, and analytical abilities. xAI announced a pay range of USD 45 to USD 100 per hour for the role. Check the official requirements here. Elon Musk’s X Disagrees With Karnataka HC Order Giving Police Authority for Arbitrary Takedowns via Sahyog Portal, Vows To Defend Freedom of Speech in India.

xAI Looking for "AI Economics Tutor"

AI Economics Tutor - We are looking for PHDs in Economics from top schools. https://t.co/5VxVtqFIXz — Jeffrey Weichsel (@jeffweichsel) September 28, 2025

