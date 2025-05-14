Microsoft recently announced layoffs that affected around 6,000 employees. The job cuts also affected Ron Buckton, a veteran employee who worked with Microsoft for 18 years. He said, "I need to take a few days to process before I start looking for work. Thanks to everyone who's been part of my journey so far." He further informed that he spent roughly a decade of his tenure working on TypeScript; however, Microsoft let him go in the latest round of layoffs. The latest Microsoft layoffs round reportedly reduced 3% of its total workforce. Microsoft Layoffs: Satya Nadella-Led Tech Giant To Cut 6,000 Jobs, 3% Workforce Amid Organisational Changes and Focus on AI and Data Centre Spending.

Microsoft's 18-Year Veteran Said He Was Affected by Latest Round of Layoffs

After 18 years at Microsoft, with roughly a decade of that time working on TypeScript, I have unfortunately been let go in the latest round of layoffs. I need to take a few days to process before I start looking for work. Thanks to everyone who's been part of my journey so far. — Ron Buckton (@rbuckton) May 13, 2025

