Sunil Patil, the social media sensation popularly known as Dolly Chaiwala, has officially transitioned from a street-side tea vendor to a formal entrepreneur. The viral icon inaugurated his first flagship franchise outlet in his hometown of Nagpur in Maharashtra today, January 15. The opening marks the commercial debut of his "Dolly Ki Tapri" brand, which evolved into a nationwide franchise model following his world-famous collaboration with Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Sharing a video on Instagram, Sunil Patil aka Dolly Chaiwala wrote, "Kal Hai Meri first Franchisee outlet opening Sapna tha 15 january Time :- 6:30". The launch of the Nagpur outlet serves as a blueprint for Dolly'ss aggressive pan-India expansion. In mid-2025, Patil announced a structured franchise system that reportedly received over 1,600 applications within just 48 hours. The business offers three distinct investment formats: Chai cart stall, store model and flagship café. Dolly Chaiwala Charges INR 5 Lakh For Events and Demands Luxury Hotels, Reveals Kuwait Vlogger (Watch Viral Video).

Dolly Chaiwala Opens His First Franchise Outlet in Maharashtra's Nagpur

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Ki Tapri Nagpur (@dolly_ki_tapri_nagpur)

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