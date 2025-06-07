Motorola Edge 60 will launch in India on June 10, 2025. The smartphone is set to arrive with Image Studio powered by moto ai to offer features like text to image, text to sticker, sketch to image, and more. The Edge 60 will come with a 6.7-inch quad-curved display. The smartphone will be available in PANTONE Gibraltar Sea and PANTONE Shamrock colour options. The Motorola Edge 60 is expected to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 processor and will feature a 50MP Sony sensor at the rear. The smartphone is expected to be priced around INR 40,000. iPhone 17 Series Launch Likely in September 2025: Apple iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max Tipped To Get Upgraded MagSafe Chargers; Check Details.

Motorola Edge 60 Launch in India on June 10

Motorola Edge 60 - With Moto AI at your fingertips, creativity gets a whole new playground. Launching on 10th June on Flipkart | https://t.co/azcEfy2uaW | leading retail stores. — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 7, 2025

