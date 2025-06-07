New Delhi, June 7: Apple is expected to unveil its next-generation iPhone 17 series this September. The lineup is expected to include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. This time iPhone makers may add a new model "iPhone 17 Air" which is expected to be its slimmest model yet. It is said to feature design changes. To achieve an ultra-thin profile, the company is reportedly considering eliminating the USB-C port and other connectors.

Apple is known for releasing its new iPhones in September each year, and 2025 is expected to be no different. While Apple has not confirmed the exact dates yet, the company typically holds its major product launch events during the second week of September. The upcoming iPhone 17 series may be unveiled sometime between September 11 and September 13. iQOO Z10 Lite 5G Launch in India Set for June 18 With 6,000mAh Battery; Check Expected Price and Other Details.

iPhone 17 Series Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per reports, new regulatory filings in Taiwan suggest that Apple may be preparing to launch two updated MagSafe chargers with model numbers A3502 and A3503. These upcoming accessories are said to be certified under the Qi 2.2 standard. The new certification hints at faster charging capabilities, which could benefit the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup expected later this year.

The iPhone 17 may use the A18 chip, while the iPhone 17 Air will likely get the A19, and the Pro and Pro Max models could feature the A19 Pro chip. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the slimmest iPhone yet at around 5.5mm and may come with a 6.6-inch display. The iPhone 17 and Pro models may feature 6.3-inch displays, while the Pro Max could come with a 6.9-inch display. The standard iPhone 17 may have a dual rear setup, while the iPhone 17 Air is said to include a single 48MP lens. The Pro models are expected to feature triple 48MP cameras. All models in the iPhone 17 series may offer a 24MP front camera. OPPO K13x 5G Launch Expected Soon in India, Likely To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 Processor; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

iPhone 17 Series Price (Expected)

The upcoming iPhone 17 series from Apple is expected to arrive with a higher price tag. As per reports, the standard iPhone 17 could be priced at around INR 89,900, while the new iPhone 17 Air might be priced at approximately INR 99,900. The iPhone 17 Pro is likely to be available for around INR 1,39,900, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max could reach close to INR 1,64,900 in India.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 07, 2025 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).