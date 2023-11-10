Motorola has introduced its new range of Semi Automatic Washing Machine today. The company announced the latest washing machine models through its official Instagram post. The new Motorola Semi Automatic Washing Machines range starts from Rs 8,499 on Flipkart. According to the post, the new Motorola washing machines are "sleek and powerful". Motorola said on its post referring to the machines, "your all-in-one cleaning companion." The new Semi Automatic Washing Machines from Motorola come in all-black edition. The range includes Motorola 7.5 Kg 5 star rating top load washing machine starting at Rs 8,499, Motorola 8Kg 5 stars semi automatic top load washing machine at Rs 9,690, and Motorola 10Kg 5 star rating top load model at Rs 12,790. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Here's List of Flagship Smartphones Available Under Rs 1 Lakh.

Motorola Introduces New Semi Automatic Washing Machine Range:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Motorola India (@motorolain)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)