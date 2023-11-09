Mumbai, November 9: Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale ends tomorrow but currently you can get premium smartphones at discounted rates and festive offers on Amazon.com. In the festive sale, you can get the flagship premium smartphones from brands like Samsung, Apple, Motorola, Google, and more. If you wish to buy a smartphone that offers the best-in-class features under Rs 1 lakh in this Diwali, you will have to compare so many options before finally coming to final conclusion.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 Sale offers discounts on your favourite smartphone brand, including cash backs, EMI options, and exchange offers. On Amazon.com, many premium smartphones are sold under Rs 1,00,000, so it might be challenging to identify which smartphone is more "value for money" for you. Here is the list of flagship smartphones available under Rs 1 lakh. Festival Scam: Scammers Use ‘Diwali’ and ‘Pooja’ Domains To Scam Customers During Festive Seasons via E-Commerce Websites, Says Report.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Smartphones Under Rs 1 Lakh:

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 will end soon so you can review the list of flagship smartphones with great discounts and offers here. Based on your choices, you can pick favourite smartphone brands that suits your needs. Here is the list of smartphones that you can buy under Rs 1 Lakh on Amazon.com, Moto AI: Motorola Shares a Video Glimpses of Its Personal Assistant Moto AI Unveiled During Lenovo Tech World 2023 (Watch Video).

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus: If you want to buy a new iPhone or switch your current brand to Apple, you have great deals on the new iPhone models. iPhone 15 with 256 GB starts at 87,900 on Amazon.com but with ICICI Bank Credit Card, it will be available at Rs 86,900. iPhone 15 Plus with same 256GB storage option is sold at Rs 99,900. If you want to save money, you can switch to iPhone 14 models.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is available on Amazon at Rs 99,999. According to Amazon, the device is available at 33% off the listed price and with ICICI Bank Credit Card, you get it with Rs 1000 off. If you need to buy a Samsung Galaxy flagship smartphone, then the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also a good option, It starts with Rs 84,999 with the same 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage and with ICICI Bank Credit Card, you can buy it at Rs 73,999.

OnePlus 11 5G: OnePlus will launch its OnePlus 12 smartphone in India on December 12, 2023 but if you want to buy a smartphone that has 16GB RAM and 256GB internal storage, the OnePlus 11 5G is the right choice for you. It has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor priced at Rs 61,999 on Amazon.com with EMI and other offers.

TECNO Phantom V Fold and V Flip: Tecno has recently launched its TECNO Phantom V Flip with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage in India. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity D8050, offering outstanding performance at Rs 54,999. The other smartphone from TECNO is Phantom V Fold, priced at Rs 78,499 offers 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. MediaTek's D9000 processor powers it. TECNO Phantom V Fold and V Flip with ICICI Bank's Credit Card are available at Rs 77,999 and Rs 53,999 respectively.

Besides these smartphone options, you also have Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Google Pixel 7 Pro 5G, and others devices available under 1 Lakh. Some of these devices are sold at the same price on Amazon.com as the official website, and others are out of stock. So, if you want the best "value for money" smartphone, these are good options to start with.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2023 07:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).