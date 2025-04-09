Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders have gone live globally, but customers in Canada are reportedly facing a delay. Originally, pre-orders were scheduled to start on April 9, 2025. However, Nintendo's Canadian division has confirmed that these pre-orders have been paused. Despite this pause, the console's official release date remains unchanged, with the Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch on June 5, 2025. As per a report of MobileSyrup, pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch 2 in Canada will not begin on April 9, 2025, to align with the timing of pre-orders to be determined in the US. PUBG Mobile Update: Pair Anukhra X-Suit With Netherhound Buddy To Form Powerful Combo, Spirit Kitty Returns; Check Details.

Nintendo Switch 2 Pre-Orders Delays in Canada

An update regarding Nintendo Switch 2: pic.twitter.com/ND13VGhYLr — Walmart Canada Gaming (@WalmartCAGaming) April 8, 2025

