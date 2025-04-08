PUBG MOBILE (PUBG Mobile) shared an update post on April 8, 2025, AND announced in-game content for players. The post highlighted that players can pair Anukhra X-Suit with the Netherhound Buddy for a powerful combo worth of the Netherworld. The post read, “The Spirit Kitty has also returned from the void, so don’t miss your chance to collect these companions.” The Netherhound Buddy and Spirit Kitty will be available in the game till May 31, 2025. PUBG Mobile Announces Arrival of New Anukhra X-Suit and Will Be Available Till May 31.

PUBG Mobile Update: Netherhound Buddy and Spirit Kitty Available Until May 31

Pair the new Anukhra X-Suit with the fiercely adorable Netherhound Buddy to form a powerful combo worth of the Netherworld. The Spirit Kitty has also returned from the void, so don’t miss your chance to collect these companions. Netherhound Buddy and Spirit Kitty available… pic.twitter.com/Cpk4tatPnk — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) April 7, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)