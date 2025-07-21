Sandeep Sarma, Associate Director of Marketing and PR at Xiaomi India, shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on July 21, 2025, addressing "negative" discussions about the brand. In his post, he said, “Must be ‘coincidence’ that every year around Xiaomi’s anniversary, people have threads on Twitter talking -ve about the brand.” He admitted that while there is always room for improvement, it is unfortunate to see some conversations being driven by “biased narrative”. Sandeep highlighted the importance of steady progress without taking shortcuts and said, “We’ve made significant progress when it comes to the software as well as hardware on our phones.” He thanked Xiaomi fans and media, encouraging users to send their questions. He also shared a quote from CEO Lei Jun, “Always believe Something Wonderful is about to happen.” Realme 15 5G, Realme 15 Pro 5G and Realme Buds T200 Will Be Launched on July 24 in India; Know Confirmed Specifications and Features of Each Device.

Xiaomi India’s Sandeep Sarma Responds to Brand Criticism

Must be "coincidence" that every year around Xiaomi's anniversary, people have threads on Twitter talking -ve about the brand. While we are aware that we need to improve and that process will always be ongoing no matter what, sad to see the levels people stoop to. — Sandeep Sarma (@sandeep9sarma) July 21, 2025

