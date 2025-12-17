The Xiaomi 17 Ultra launch is expected soon in China and, ahead of the official announcement, several leaks have been shared online by tipsters. The upcoming Xiaomi 17 Ultra is rumoured to come with a 50MP OVX10500U primary camera with a 1/0.98-inch sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera with a 1/2.76-inch sensor, and a 200MP HPE periscope camera, along with a 50MP front-facing shooter. The upcoming smartphone will be part of the Xiaomi 17 series and is likely to feature a 6,800mAh battery supporting 100W wired charging and 80W wireless charging. The leaks indicate that it could be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor. The device is expected to be called “Xiaomi Leitzphonea” globally, while in China it will launch as the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. More details are expected to be revealed soon. OnePlus 15R Launch in India Today Alongside OnePlus 15R Ace Edition and OnePlus Pad Go 2; Check Timing, Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra Tipped to Launch With 6,800mAh Battery

Xiaomi 17 Ultra 📱6.9" 1.5K 120Hz Display 📸 50MP (OVX10500U 1/0.98") Primary + 50MP (JN5 1/2.76") UW + 200MP (HPE) Periscope & 50MP Front Camera 💪 SD 8e Gen 5 SoC 🔋 6800mAh + 100W + 80W It will be called "Xiaomi Leitzphone" Globally & "Xiaomi 17 Ultra" in China. pic.twitter.com/396X7O80Ku — TECH INFO (@TECHINFOSOCIALS) December 17, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

