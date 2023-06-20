The upcoming Nothing Phone (2) has been spotted on the NBTC certification website with model number A065. The Nothing Phone (2) is scheduled to launch on July 11.

On the other hand, the new latest Motorola Razr 40 foldable smartphone has received the TDRA certification, which means it will soon be launching in more global markets including India.

Nothing Phone (2) & Motorola Razr 40 Goes Through Certification Process Ahead of India Launch:

Nothing Phone 2 A065 5G bags NBTC certification.



Motorola Moto Razr 40 XT2323-1 gets TDRA certification.#Nothing #nothingphone2 #Motorola pic.twitter.com/KUB5SxXtyq— Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) June 20, 2023

