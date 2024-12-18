Nothing has started rolling out its latest software update, Nothing OS 3.0, for its Nothing Phone (2) and Nothing Phone (2a) devices. Users can access the update by going to Settings of the smartphone and check for System Update. The new OS version is expected to enhance the user experience with improved performance and features. The OS update brings new widget, additional fonts, smart drawer, and more. The smartphone maker has confirmed that the update will be released gradually across devices and regions. In their statement, they advised users to "stay tuned" as the rollout progresses. Realme 14x 5G Launched in India With IP69 Rating and 6,000mAh Battery in INR 15,000 Segment, Sale Is Live; Check Price of Each Variant, Specifications and Features.

Nothing OS 3.0 Rolls Out for Phone (2) and Phone (2a)

Effortlessly intuitive. Dive into Nothing OS 3.0, now available on Phone (2) and Phone (2a). Head to Settings > System Update to get started. P.S. The software update will be gradually rolled out across devices and regions. Stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/SVO45q6y4A — Nothing (@nothing) December 18, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)