The Nothing OS 4.0 open beta update has been rolled out with new features and improvements. The latest beta update introduces better Wi-Fi performance and network stability, optimized brightness, improvements in the always-on display and lock screen, Bluetooth connectivity, and overall stability enhancements. Devices eligible for the Nothing OS 4.0 open beta update are the Nothing Phone 3, Nothing Phone 2, Nothing Phone 2a, and Nothing Phone 2a Plus. The update also brings Essential Apps to help users share AI-powered widgets in Playground. xAI Hiring for Grokipedia: Elon Musk Seeks Employees Who Can Help Build Wikipedia Rival.

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta Update Available to Users

Nothing OS 4.0 Open Beta is out now. Available on the majority of Nothing devices. Learn more on our Community page. pic.twitter.com/C9xBymVWcZ — Nothing Support (@nothingsupport) September 30, 2025

