UK-based Nothing has reported 577% YoY (year-on-year) growth in the Indian smartphone market in 2024. Nothing CEO Carl Pei previously said that India was one of its focused markets for smartphone launches. Counterpoint Research published a monthly India Smartphone Tracker, which mentioned that sales were primarily driven by the Nothing Phone 2a series and subsidiary CMF by Nothing. Pranay Rao, Nothing India's Marketing Manager, said the company's growth was due to its customer base. He added that he would see continued growth in 2025 with new product launches. Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Launch Date, Specifications, Features and Expected Price, Know All About Upcoming Nothing Phone 3a Series in India.

Nothing Phone 2a Posts 577% Growth YoY in 2024 in India

