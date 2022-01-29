A bill has been introduced in Arizona that would make bitcoin a legal tender in the United States. State Senator Wendy Rogers introduced a bill to make bitcoin a lawful currency in the state of Arizona.

Check Tweet:

Of all the places to introduce an *unconstitutional* legal tender bill (Art. 1 Sec. 10 Clause 1) who would have thought it would be Arizona? @CaitlinLong_ pic.twitter.com/Zc2YT0dr17 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) January 28, 2022

