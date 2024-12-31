OnePlus 13 series is set to launch in India on January 7, 2025, along with OnePlus Buds 3 TWS earbuds. Ahead of the launch, the company has confirmed that it would integrate the Google Gemini AI chatbot into its new smartphones and allow them to generate images. The integration of the Gemini AI into the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R devices could help people get results in terms of text and image. The OnePlus 13 will include OxygenOS 15 based on the Android 15 operating system and is expected to offer a 6.82-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery with 100W fast-charging and a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. OnePlus 13R may pack a 6,000mAh battery with 80W fast-charging and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Realme 14 Pro Series 5G To Feature World’s First ‘Triple Flash Camera’ Design, Launch Set for January 2025; Check Key Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 13 Series to Integrate Gemini AI for Image Generation

Pictures speak a thousand words. But you don't need a thousand words to create a picture.#Gemini #OOS15 #OxygenOS15 pic.twitter.com/LzsLqsg5u3 — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) December 31, 2024

