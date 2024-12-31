Realme 14 Pro series 5G is set to arrive in India in January 2025 and offer improved specifications, features and design. The company confirmed that the upcoming Realme 14 Pro series would feature the world's first "Triple Flash Camera" setup on the rear. The company said this new design update in the rear module could help the device owners take brighter pictures in darker environments. Realme said, " From low-light portraits to nighttime adventures, the #realme14ProSeries5G ensures every shot is brilliantly illuminated. Step into the spotlight..." The series will have a 1.5K resolution AMOLED display, a 6,000mAh battery, a colour-changing backside designed by cold-sensitive technology and many other improvements. Xiaomi 16 Series To Feature Snapdragon 8 Elite Processor Offering Higher Performance, Periscope Telephoto Camera: Report.

