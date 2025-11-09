The OnePlus 15 flagship smartphone will launch in India next week, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The Chinese company has also confirmed the launch of the OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z3 in attractive new colours. The OnePlus 15 will debut on 13 November 2025 with a 165Hz LTPO display offering 1,800 nits of peak brightness, 120W SUPERVOOC wired charging, and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging for its 7,300mAh battery. It will run on OxygenOS 16. The OnePlus 15 price in India is expected to be around INR 65,000 to INR 70,000. Lava Agni 4 Confirmed To Feature MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, Launch Set on November 20 in India; Check Other Specifications, Features and Rumoured Price.

OnePlus 15 Launching on November 13, OnePlus Bullet Wireless Z3 Coming Soon

A new colour is dropping for the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3! 👀 Can you guess which one? 1. Ocean Blue 2. Crimson Eclipse 3. Grass Green Drop your pick in the comments below! 🎧 https://t.co/AHHfZCyHzj — OnePlus India (@OnePlus_IN) November 8, 2025

OnePlus 15 Specifications and Features

OnePlus 15 is launching next week. Here are the display, performance, and battery details: - 165Hz 1.5K LTPO display - 165Hz support in COD: Mobile, Brawl Stars, and Clash of Clans - 1800 nits HBM - intelligent Eye Comfort Reminder - Eye Comfort Mode in Gaming - TÜV Rheinland… pic.twitter.com/FTUZh4g9BW — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) November 8, 2025

