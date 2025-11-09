Lava Mobiles has confirmed that its upcoming Lava Agni 4 smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor. The Indian company also confirmed that the device will feature LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. According to some reports, the Lava Agni 4 price in India could be around INR 25,000 and will feature a glass back and an aluminium frame. In addition, it is expected to come with a 50MP primary camera as part of a dual-camera setup on the rear and a 5,000mAh battery with fast-charging support. OPPO Find X9 Price Leaked Before Launch on November 18 in India; Check Expected Price of OPPO Find X9 Pro, Specifications and Features.

Lava Agni 4 Coming With MediaTek D 8350 SoC on November 20th

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Lava Mobiles X Account). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)