OnePlus 15T, aka OnePlus 15s, in the Indian market is expected to launch soon. Ahead of its official launch, specifications and features of the upcoming OnePlus 15s have been leaked online by a tipster. The OnePlus 15T (OnePlus 15s) is expected to feature a 6.3-inch flat OLED screen, a 6,500mAh to 7,000mAh battery, and a triple camera setup on the rear. A tipster said it could come with a Snapdragon 8 Elite 2. The leaks suggested that the OnePlus 15T (OnePlus 15s) could come with main, ultrawide and telephoto cameras. It could get a round-shaped camera module like the new OPPO and OnePlus phones. Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus 15T (OnePlus 15s in India) Specifications and Features Leaked

