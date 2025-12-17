The OnePlus 15R has been launched in India as an upper mid-range smartphone range alongside the OnePlus Pad Go 2 tablet. OnePlus 15R price in India starts at INR 44,999 (original price INR 47,999) for 12GB+256GB variant and INR 47,999 (original price INR 52,999) for 12GB+512GB variant. The sale will begin in India on December 22, 2025; pre-orders starts today. OnePlus 15R comes with Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and offers up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. It features a 6.83-inch 165Hz AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and has an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner. The 15R packs a large 7,400mAh battery with 80W fast charging, reverse charging and bypass charging support. The OnePlus 15R includes a 50MP primary rear camera, an 8MP secondary camera and a 32MP front camera, all capable of 4K 120fps video recording. The device runs on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16, the device also offers AI features, strong water and dust resistance ratings, and an advanced cooling system for smooth gaming and daily use. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Expected To Launch in China With 6,800mAh Battery, Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC; Check Leaked Specifications Ahead of Announcement.

OnePlus 15R Launched in India With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC