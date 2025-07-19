Samsung has launched the Galaxy F36 5G in India. The Samsung Galaxy F36 5G price in India starts at INR 17,499, but interested customers can get it at a special launch offer price from July 29 on Flipkart, starting at INR 15,999. The Galaxy F36 5G features a 6.7-inch full HD+ display and is powered by the Samsung Exynos 1380 processor. It comes with a 50MP main camera sensor on the rear and a 13MP front camera. The smartphone will be available in three colour options, which include Luxe Violet, Coral Red, and Onyx Black. Samsung said, "From perfect Night Portraits to effortless AI powered edits, it’s the Hi-FAI smartphone that turns everyday clicks into showstoppers." iQOO Z10R Launch Date in India Set for July 24, Will Feature IP68, IP69 Rating for Protection; Check Expected Price, Specifications and Features.

Samsung Galaxy F36 5G Launched in India

Introducing the all-new #GalaxyF36 5G — where cutting-edge AI meets stunning style. 🤖✨From perfect Night Portraits to effortless AI powered edits, it’s the Hi-FAI smartphone that turns everyday clicks into showstoppers. 📸 Wrapped in classy leather finish and pop colours, it’s… pic.twitter.com/g8lAfy8JC0 — Samsung India (@SamsungIndia) July 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)