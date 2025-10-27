The OnePlus Ace 6 has been launched in China with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Edition mobile processor and a 6.83-inch 165Hz display. It features a 7,800mAh battery supporting 100W wired and 50W wireless charging. The OnePlus Ace 6 comes with a 50MP primary camera with a Sony IMX906 OIS sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 16MP front-facing camera. The OnePlus Ace 6 price in China starts at CNY 2,599 (around INR 32,000) as per the official website. The smartphone will be launched globally soon, including in India. OnePlus 15 Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Processor, 165Hz Display: Check Price, Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Ace 6 Launched in China With Snapdragon 8 Elite

#OnePlus Ace 6 launched in China Starts at ¥2599 (~₹32,260/$365) pic.twitter.com/8S52Fvr5kl — Ehsan Cheema (@ehsanalicheema) October 27, 2025

OnePlus Ace 6 Camera Details

OnePlus Ace 6 camera details 🔺 50MP Sony IMX906 (OIS) (1/1.56") 🔺 8MP IMX355 Ultra Wide 🔺 16MP IMX480 Front #OnePlus #OnePlusAce6 pic.twitter.com/ufEkPMxWtb — Tech Home  (@TechHome100) October 27, 2025

