After launching the OnePlus 13s on June 5, 2025 (yesterday), OnePlus announced that it would launch the OnePlus Pad 3 tablet in India soon. The company confirmed the OnePlus Pad 3 imminent launch via a social media post that highlighted some of its specifications and features. The upcoming OnePlus Pad 3 will feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, a 13.2-inch 144Hz display with a 3.4K resolution 12,140mAh battery, OnePlus AI features, and a 5.97mm slim design. OnePlus Pad 3 price in India has yet to be revealed by the company. OnePlus 13s Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know Everything About New OnePlus Flagship Smartphone With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC Launched in India.

OnePlus Pad 3 Launch Imminent, Coming With 12,140mAh battery. 5.97mm Thickness

