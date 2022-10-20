OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan on Thursday said that the platform will still have a home for adult content in five years. Ami Gan further said that adult content creator can continue to make a living out of it. OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan made the confirmation on TechCrunch Disrupt that the site has a rocky relationship with the adult content creators. The site had in 2021 announced that it will ban adult content on it's platform due to pressure from card payment companies and that the company was making efforts to raise funds from outside. Ami Gan also said that the company is increasing its efforts to upscale its image from an adult content site to becoming home for all type of creators. Also Read | XXX OnlyFans Star Titus Low From Singapore Jailed for Posting Obscene Nude Photos and Videos on Subscription-Based Adult Site.

OnlyFans CEO Ami Gan Says Adult Content Will Still Have a Home on the Site

OnlyFans CEO says adult content will still have a home on the site in 5 years https://t.co/DWwZiJbwed by @ingridlunden — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) October 19, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)