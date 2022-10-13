A Singapore court on Wednesday jailed and fined a XXX OnlyFans creator Titus Low, in the city-state’s first conviction of users of the adults-only platform. The court fined Titus Low Sg$3,000 for sharing obscene photos and videos on the site. He was also sentenced to three weeks in prison in breach of a police order not to access his OnlyFans account while he was under investigation. The case has sparked alarm over the criminal implications for OnlyFans creators in the conservative nation. Low was arrested in December 2021 after a woman found a video of him masturbating on her 12-year-old niece's phone and filed a police complaint.

Infamous OnlyFans Creator Often Posted Obscene Photos and Videos

OnlyFans Star Titus Low (Photo Credits: Instagram)

