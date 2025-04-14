OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a post on April 14, 2025, giving a hint of major updates expected this week. In his post, Altman said, "we've got a lot of good stuff for you this coming week" and it is expected to start rolling from Monday. The company is expected to roll out new AI models. It may include GPT-4.1 along with GPT-4.1 nano and GPT-4.1 mini. Additionally, OpenAI might also release the full o3 model and an o4-mini version. OpenAI Hiring Alert: CEO Sam Altman Looking for Engineers To Handle Big Challenges With Background in Compiler or Programming Language Design.

Sam Altman Says ‘We’ve Got a Lot of Good Stuff for You This Coming Week’

we've got a lot of good stuff for you this coming week! kicking it off tomorrow. — Sam Altman (@sama) April 13, 2025

