OpenAI CEO Sam Altman shared a post on 14 April 2025, calling on engineers and tech experts to join the company. In his post, Altman described the scale of work at OpenAI as “insane” and said the challenges they are facing are hard and interesting. He explained that the team is working on very large-scale computing systems and needs more people with the right skills to help build them. Altman mentioned that they are seeking individuals who know how to get the best performance out of a system. He also said that if someone has experience in compiler design or programming language design, there may be great opportunities waiting for them. He further said, “please consider joining us! we could desperately use your help.” OpenAI Will Soon Phase Out GPT-4 From ChatGPT and Replace It With GPT-4o, New AI Models Including GPT-4.1 Expected Next Week; Check Details.

Sam Altman Says ‘Please Consider Joining Us! We Could Desperately Use Your Help’

if you are interested in infrastructure and very large-scale computing systems, the scale of what’s happening at openai right now is insane and we have very hard/interesting challenges. please consider joining us! we could desperately use your help. — Sam Altman (@sama) April 13, 2025

Sam Altman Looking for Candidates With Background in Compiler Design or Programming Language Design

in particular, if you have thought about how to squeeze max performance out of a system, we'd love to talk to you. and if you have a background in compiler design or programming language design, we might have something great for you. — Sam Altman (@sama) April 13, 2025

