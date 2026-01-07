OPPO is set to launch the Reno 15 series in India on 8 January 2025, introducing a refreshed design and upgraded specifications across the lineup. Ahead of the official launch, the prices of all Reno 15 models have surfaced online. As per the pricing details leaked by a tipster, the OPPO Reno 15 Pro 5G is listed at INR 67,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB + 512GB configuration is priced at INR 72,999. The OPPO Reno 15 Pro 5G Mini carries a price tag of INR 59,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and INR 64,999 for the 12GB + 512GB option. The standard OPPO Reno 15 5G is priced at INR 45,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 256GB variant is listed at INR 48,999, while the top-end 12GB + 512GB version is priced at INR 53,999. OPPO Reno 15, OPPO Reno 15 Pro, OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini 5G Price and Specifications.

OPPO Reno 15, OPPO Reno 15 Pro, OPPO Reno 15 Pro Mini Prices Leaked

OPPO Reno 15 Series — India MRP 🇮🇳 Reno 15 — 💰 ₹45,999 Reno 15 Pro — 💰 ₹67,999 Reno 15 Pro Mini — 💰 ₹59,999 What are your thoughts on this pricing? pic.twitter.com/xBF2Ah4qfs — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) January 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

