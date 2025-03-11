New Delhi, March 11: iQOO Neo 10R is launched in India with advanced specifications and features. The Neo 10R includes a Snapdragon processor and gamers can expect to enhance their gaming experience with an advanced cooling system. The iQOO Neo 10R comes with a large battery with fast charging capability. The smartphone arrives in the mid-range segment and is also equipped with AI features. iQOO announced that the company will launch five new smartphones in the next five years. iQOO claims Neo 10R is the fastest smartphone in its segment with 1.7 million in AnTuTu benchmark score.

Neo 10R is available in two colour options, which include a dual-tone finish in Raging Blue and Moonknight Titanium. The iQOO Neo 10R has been tested by some of the top eSports teams and players in the country. Gamers can take advantage of a dedicated eSports mode to optimise performance and improve their gaming experience. The Neo 10R includes a 6043mm² vapour cooling chamber, which is expected to reduce heat during gaming sessions. Additionally, the smartphone features a built-in FPS meter to track frame rates in real time and has a 2000Hz instant touch sampling rate. The company claims that the Neo 10R can maintain a stable 90FPS for up to 5 hours. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; New Xiaomi Smartphone Comes With 200MP Leica Periscope Camera, Snapdragon 8 Elite.

iQOO Neo 10R Specifications and Features

The iQOO Neo 10R comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It has a local peak brightness of 4500 nits. The Neo 10R is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. The iQOO Neo 10R camera setup includes a 50MP Sony OIS portrait camera and an 8MP wide-angle sensor, while a 32MP front camera. It has a 6,400mAh graphite battery, which supports 80W fast charging capabilities. The smartphone supports bypass charging. It measures 7.98mm of thickness. Additionally, it features an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and runs on Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15. The Neo 10R is offered with three years of Android updates and four years of security updates. AI features include Circle to Search, Google Gemini, AI erase, image cutout, super documents, and more. Xiaomi 15 Price, Features, Specifications Revealed; Know Everything About Latest Smartphone Launched From Xiaomi 15 Series.

iQOO Neo 10R Price in India

The iQOO Neo 10R price in India with the 8GB + 128GB variant is INR 24,999. The Neo 10R price in India with 8GB + 256GB is available at 26,999. The smartphone with 12GB + 256GB is priced at INR 28,999. These are net effective price with bank offers of INR 2000. Interested customers can purchase the Neo 10R through Amazon India and the iQOO India e-store. iQOO Neo 10R pre-booking starts from today.

