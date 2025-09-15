OPPO F31 series has been launched in India today, featuring an elegant design and a round-shaped camera setup on the rear in the mid-range segment. The series includes three models - OPPO F31 5G, OPPO F31 Pro 5G, OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G. All the smartphones have 7,000mAh batteries supporting 80W fast-charging, but different processors. The OPPO F31 5G price in India starts at INR 22,999, OPPO F31 Pro 5G price starts at INR 26,999 and the top model OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G price in India is INR 32,999. All the devices have IP66/68/69 rating, Supercool VC System and 360-degree Armoured Body. The standard model is powered by Mediatek D6300, the Pro variant by D7300 and the Pro Plus model by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3. Pre-orders start today. Vivo X300 Pro Launch Expected in China in October 2025, Likely With MediaTek D9500; Check Leaked Specifications, Features, and Price Details of Upcoming Flagship Phone.

OPPO F31 Series Price, Specifications and Features Revealed

It's time to pre-order the #SmoothAndPowerful - OPPO F31 Series 5G ! Pick your perfect match: OPPO F31 5G starting at ₹22,999, OPPO F31 Pro 5G starting at ₹26,999, and OPPO F31 Pro+ 5G starting at ₹32,999. Pre-Order Now: https://t.co/IH6aFLEpOq#OPPOF31Series5G pic.twitter.com/bM4x2oGMAO — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) September 15, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of OPPO India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

