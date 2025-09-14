Vivo X300 Pro, Vivo's flagship smartphone, is expected to launch in China on October 13, 2025. Ahead of the announcement, several details of the upcoming model have been leaked online. Vivo X300 Pro 6.78-inch BOE 120Hz 8T LTPO OLED display, 50MP LYT-828 OIS camera, 50MP UW camera, 6,500mAh battery+90W wired and 40W or 50W wireless charging support. It is expected to get LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and UFS 4.1 4-Lane storage, OriginOS 6 and IP68/69 rating. Vivo X300 Pro may be powered by the Dimensity 9500 processor, as per the leaks. It is expected to cost around INR 1 lakh in India. Google Pixel 9 Expected To Get Up to INR 30,000 Discount During Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025; Check Prices, Deals, and Offers Ahead of September 23, 2025.

Vivo X300 Pro Launching in China This Year Likely With Dimensity 9500 SoC

Vivo X300 Pro 🪻 🔹 6.78"± BOE Q10+ 1.5K 120Hz 8T LTPO Flat OLED Display 🔹 Dimensity 9500 🔹 50MP LYT-828 (1/1.28") (OIS) 23mm 🔹 50MP UW 🔹 200MP HPB (3.7x) 85mm Periscope Telephoto (1/1.4") 🔹 50MP Front AF 🔹 VS1 & V3+ Blueprint chip 🔹 Zeiss Optics 🔹 6500mAh±🔋 🔹 90W⚡… pic.twitter.com/LxWxyaJlvJ — Tech Home  (@TechHome100) September 14, 2025

Vivo X300 Series Launching in China on October 13

