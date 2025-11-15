OPPO will launch its Find X9 series in India on November 18, 2025. The OPPO Find X9 series is said to include the OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro smartphones. The company has confirmed that both phones will come with Google Gemini integration, which is expected to enhance AI features on the devices. Ahead of the launch, key specifications and price details have started to surface online. As per a tipster (@saaaanjjjuuu), the OPPO Find X9 may be priced at INR 74,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant and INR 84,999 for the 16GB + 512GB version. The OPPO Find X9 Pro price in India is tipped to be priced at around INR 99,999 for the 16GB + 512GB variant. As per multiple reports, both smartphones are likely to be featured with a MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset. The OPPO Find X9 may feature a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, while the Find X9 Pro could offer a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display. Vivo X300 Series: Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro Launch Confirmed in India on December 2; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OPPO Find X9 and OPPO Find X9 Pro Price in India Leaked

OPPO FIND X9 series pricing leaked ahead of launch: Find X9: 12/256GB : ₹74,999 16/512GB : ₹84,999 Find X9 Pro: 16/512GB: ₹99,999 If you are looking for a base flagship I think X300 is a better option, rest X9 Pro is actually a good device to go for. https://t.co/HKSJlK8dKu pic.twitter.com/n0Yd0XG8ED — Sanju Choudhary (@saaaanjjjuuu) November 15, 2025

