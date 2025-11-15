Vivo has confirmed that the Vivo X300 series will launch in India on December 2, 2025. The X300 series will include two models, which will be the Vivo X300 and the Vivo X300 Pro smartphones. The company is aiming to strengthen its premium range of devices with camera upgrades. The Vivo X300 may come with a 200MP primary lens. The Vivo X300 Pro may feature a 200MP telephoto lens. The Vivo X300 is expected to arrive in Halo Pink, Iris Purple, Mist Blue and Phantom Black, while the Vivo X300 Pro may come in Cloud White, Dune Brown, Mist Blue and Phantom Black variants. Both smartphones are likely to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor. Realme GT8 Pro Launch in India on November 20, Price Tipped; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

Vivo X300 Series Launch in India on December 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by vivo India (@vivo_india)

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official Instagram Account of Vivo India). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)