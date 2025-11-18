The OPPO Find X9 Pro will launch today in India alongside the standard OPPO Find X9 model, which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 processor and features a reimagined design. The OPPO Find X9 Pro price in India has been leaked by a tipster, who claimed that it will retail at INR 99,999. Meanwhile, the OPPO Find X9 is expected to start at INR 74,999. The Find X9 series will ship with Android 16-based ColorOS 16, the Dimensity 9500 chipset, and up to 16GB of RAM. The standard model will feature a 7,000mAh battery, while the Pro variant may launch with a 7,500mAh battery. Both devices will support 80W wired and 50W wireless charging. They also come with IP66, IP68, and IP69 ratings, and offer up to 3,600 nits of peak display brightness. The OPPO Find X9 features a 50MP primary Sony LYT-808 sensor, a 50MP Samsung JN5 camera, and a 32MP selfie camera. The OPPO Find X9 Pro is equipped with a 200MP Hasselblad-branded telephoto camera, a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor, and a 50MP Samsung JN5 ultra-wide camera. The OPPO Find X9 will feature a 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, while the OPPO Find X9 Pro will have a 6.78-inch panel. Both will support 1.5K resolution. The company has also confirmed the launch of the OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+ alongside the OPPO Find X9 series today. Vivo X300, Vivo X300 Pro India Launch Confirmed on December 2; Check Specifications and Features of Upcoming Vivo X300 Series.

OPPO Find X9 Series, OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro Plus Launching Today at 12 PM in India

The perfect pair is almost here. Get ready to meet the all-new #OPPOFindX9Series and the OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro+ tomorrow at 12 PM. Catch the livestream here: https://t.co/PsdRB1HiOT#AIFlagshipCamera #HasselbladPocketCamera pic.twitter.com/takQW2JuJ8 — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) November 17, 2025

