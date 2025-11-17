Vivo X300 series, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9500, will launch in India on December 2, 2025. The upcoming lineup will include two devices - Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro with ZEISS camera setup. The Vivo X300 Pro comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, OriginOS 6, and a 6.78-inch 1.5K 120Hz LTPO OLED display. It offers up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, up to 1TB UFS 4.1 storage, a 50MP LYT-828 main camera, 50MP ultrawide lens, 200MP Zeiss APO periscope camera, and a 50MP front camera. It includes a 6,510mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, IP68/IP69 protection, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, Dolby Vision support and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The standard Vivo X300 features a 6.31-inch 1.5K 120Hz LTPO OLED display, the same Dimensity 9500 chip and OriginOS 6, up to 16GB RAM and 1TB storage, and a 200MP Samsung HPB main camera, 50MP LYT-602 periscope lens, 50MP JN1 ultrawide camera and 50MP front camera. It has a 6,040mAh battery with 90W wired and 40W wireless charging, IP68/IP69 durability, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, USB-C and an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. POCO F8 Series Global Launch Confirmed, Coming on November 26, POCO F8 May Arrive Later; Know What To Expect.

Vivo X300 Series Launching in India on November 20, 2025

Compact design. Stunning display. The vivo X300’s 16.04cm (6.31'') Flat Screen brings brilliance closer than ever.#vivoX300Series launching on 2nd December - 12 PMhttps://t.co/lGbl9i1tBA#vivoIndia #GoIntoTheWild pic.twitter.com/gQXqORD5HI — vivo India (@Vivo_India) November 17, 2025

