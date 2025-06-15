Larry Ellison, the co-founder of Oracle, has reportedly reclaimed his place as the world’s second richest person. As per a report of Forbes, Ellison's wealth surged by more than USD 40 billion within two days and brings his total net worth to USD 258.8 billion. On Thursday, Ellison's fortune reportedly rose by USD 25 billion and then increased by another USD 16 billion on Friday. In the latest rankings, Ellison moved ahead of Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, who holds USD 228 billion, and Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, with USD 238 billion. Larry Ellison now sits behind Elon Musk, the CEO of SpaceX and Tesla, who remains the richest person in the world with a net worth of USD 410.8 billion. Meta Takes Action on ‘Nudify’ Apps, Files Lawsuit Against Hong Kong-Based Joy Timeline HK Limited To Prevent Advertising CrushAI Apps on Meta Platforms.

Oracle’s Larry Ellison Becomes World’s Second Richest Person

Most of the world’s top 10 #Billionaires saw losses this week, except Elon Musk and Larry Ellison, who added $3.5 billion and $16.8 billion to their wealth, respectively.#Forbes pic.twitter.com/KhRWPyJUur — Forbes Middle East (@Forbes_MENA_) June 14, 2025

