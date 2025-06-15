New Delhi, June 15: Meta has taken legal action against a Hong Kong-based company named Joy Timeline HK Limited. The lawsuit aims to stop the company from promoting its CrushAI apps on Meta’s platforms, including Facebook and Instagram. As per Meta, the lawsuit is part of an effort to tackle the problem of “nudify” apps. These apps use AI to create nude or sexually explicit images of people without their permission.

Meta has policies in place to prohibit non-consensual intimate content, and the company further clarified these guidelines over a year ago to ban the promotion of “nudify” apps and related services. The platform takes down ads, Facebook Pages, and Instagram accounts that promote such tools once identified. Meta also blocks links to websites hosting these type of content to make them inaccessible through its platforms. It also limits search results for keywords like "nudify," "undress," and "delete clothing" across Facebook and Instagram to prevent users from discovering such material. Meta Forming New ‘Superintelligence’ AI Team, Takes Scale AI CEO Alexandr Wang on Board; Mark Zuckerberg Personally Recruiting Members for New AI Team: Reports.

Meta Flags Rise of AI 'Nudify' Apps

As per a blog post, Meta pointed out that, much like other forms of online abuse, the spread of “nudify” apps is on rise as people behind it continue to evolve their tactics to avoid detection. Some use harmless-looking images in ads to bypass Meta’s nudity detection tools, while others switch to new domain names after websites are taken down. OpenAI o3-Pro Model: CEO Sam Altman Announces Roll Out of New AI Model for ChatGPT Pro Users and API; Check Details.

Meta said, “we’ve filed a lawsuit against the entity behind CrushAI and are taking other steps to clamp down on nudify apps." The company, Joy Timeline HK Limited, allegedly tried several times to bypass Meta’s ad review system. Meta has filed a lawsuit in Hong Kong to stop Joy Timeline HK Limited from advertising its CrushAI apps on Meta platforms. “Joy Timeline HK Limited continue placing these ads, after they were repeatedly removed for breaking our rules,” said Meta.

