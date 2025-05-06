PhonePe has announced its next-generation SmartSpeaker, a “Made in India” device to meet the needs of merchants. It is build on the original 2022 version and it retains popular features like real-time voice payment alerts in 21 languages, celebrity voice options, and real-time audio alerts for successful payments. The upgraded SmartSpeaker offers improved connectivity with 4G support for faster speed, faster charging in about 75 minutes and extended battery life with over seven days of standby. It also features enhanced audio clarity for noisy environments and a compact design for small counter spaces. Apple Leads in Premium Segment As Affordable 5G Phones Cross Over 100% Growth in India: CMR Report.

PhonePe Introduces Made in India Next-Gen SmartSpeaker

Say hello to the next-gen PhonePe SmartSpeaker, our first Made in India device! Now with blazing-fast 4G, a quick 75-minute full charge, and a battery that lasts over 7 days. Built to power up offline merchants like never before.#PhonePeSmartSpeaker https://t.co/wuF3FsSFkN — PhonePe (@PhonePe) May 5, 2025

