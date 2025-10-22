Zoho may soon enter the consumer payments industry with its upcoming app, Zoho Pay. The standalone payments app is also said to be integrated within Zoho’s chat platform, Arattai. Zoho will compete with major platforms like Google Pay and PhonePe in India’s growing digital payments market. As per a report of Money Control, Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, CEO of Zoho Payments Tech, said, “Zoho Pay is designed to offer a smooth, secure, and integrated payment experience.” Iswaran added that the app will allow users to send and receive money, make secure payments, and perform seamless transactions. Samsung Galaxy XR Headset Launched With Ergonomic Design and Snapdragon Chipset; Check Price, Specifications and Features.

Zoho Plans To Launch Zoho Pay

🚨 Zoho plans to launch Zoho Pay, entering the consumer payments market and competing with Google Pay and PhonePe. (Moneycontrol) pic.twitter.com/fR437eCUUW — Indian Trends Hub (@IndianTrendsHub) October 22, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Moneycontrol), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)